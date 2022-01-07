January 7th is national bobblehead day throughout the U.S

The novelty item made its way to the United States back in the 1950's and has been a cultural icon ever since - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jan 7 marks a special day for many collectors and sports fans throughout the country. It's National Bobblehead Day.

The holiday is observed every year. The spring based toy has been around for over 100 years, originally coming from Germany, then making it's way to the U.S around the 1950's.

Today the novelty item is best known for being a promotional item at many sporting events for fans in attendance.