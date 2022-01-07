Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:22 PM

January 7th is national bobblehead day throughout the U.S

The novelty item made its way to the United States back in the 1950's and has been a cultural icon ever since - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jan 7 marks a special day for many collectors and sports fans throughout the country. It's National Bobblehead Day.

The holiday is observed every year. The spring based toy has been around for over 100 years, originally coming from Germany, then making it's way to the U.S around the 1950's.

Today the novelty item is best known for being a promotional item at many sporting events for fans in attendance.

News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content