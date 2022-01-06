Lawmakers considering more Covid relief help

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Talks have stalled in congress as lawmakers discuss whether businesses need additional Covid-19 relief.

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators is looking at another possible economic stimulus package, focused on businesses impacted by the pandemic, including restaurants, gyms, and performance venues.

The discussions have been ongoing since cases of the Omicron variant started to spike last year.

Whether any bill can even make it to a committee remains to be seen.

Talks in the senate are currently shelved and a House aide says none of its lawmakers are in serious discussions on the matter.