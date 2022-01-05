Rep. Grijalva makes statement about COVID relief funds

Statement made from Arizona rep to governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 5, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) made a statement regarding Arizona Governor Ducey's decision on how to handle Coronavirus relief.

“Under the Ducey administration, we have seen record high COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona. To prevent school closures there must be public health standards to control community spread of COVID-19 by promoting mask wearing, comprehensive and accessible testing and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters," began Rep. Grijalva. "Unfortunately, the Governor has undermined some our best tools of protection for Arizonans and instead seems focused on dismantling public schools through threats."

Rep. Grijalva specifically questioned the 'Open for Learning Recovery Benefit Program," which allows Governor Ducey to redirect Covid funds.

"The goal should be to keep schools in-person, not blame public schools for Arizona’s lack of action to protect students, support staff and teachers after the fact," continued Rep. Grijalva. "Governor Ducey must immediately take steps to better utilize federal COVID-19 relief education funding for the way it was intended, including updates to ventilation systems, robust testing programs, support for students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs and address disparities in educational opportunities. Anything less is simply diverting Congressionally appropriated funds that are intended to keep Arizona schools safely open.”