Philadelphia fire kills at least 13, including 7 children

By RON TODT and CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a large house fire in Philadelphia has killed at least 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals. Those numbers could grow after officials said at a news conference hours after the fire early Wednesday that 26 people were staying in the public housing building. A fire official says there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none appeared to be working. The Philadelphia Housing Authority says the alarms had been inspected annually and at least two had been replaced in 2020. Mayor Jim Kenney says to “keep these babies in your prayers.”