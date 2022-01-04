Trial opens for Wisconsin man accused of killing parents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man charged with killing and dismembering his parents is going on trial. A jury was selected Monday in Dane County Circuit Court to hear the case against Chandler Halderson, who faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse. Opening statements were scheduled for Tuesday. Prosecutors say Halderson spun a “web of lies” after reporting Bart and Krista Halderson missing on July 7. Bart Halderson’s dismembered remains were found in rural Dane County on July 8, the day Chandler Halderson was arrested. Investigators found Krista Halderson’s remains six days later along the Wisconsin River in Sauk County. The criminal complaint in the case has not identified a motive.