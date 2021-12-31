Video Blog: Wildfires in Colorado

Fires affect communites in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Col. (KYMA, KECY) - Wildfires were spread throughout Boulder, Colorado due to strong winds, damaging at least 1,000 homes and forcing at least 35,000 residents to relocate.

The fires arrived "in the blink of an eye," as described by Colorado governor Jared Polis.

https://youtu.be/6uaT7hYzVSk

Governor Polis and County Sheriff Joe Pelle toured the area on December 31, where they saw the damages more clearly.

https://youtu.be/lSl3MSgTYM8

Governor Polis said, "This was a disaster in fast motion and all in over the course of half a day nearly all the damage. many families having minutes to get whatever they could, their pets, their kids into the car and leave. The last 24 hours have been devastating."