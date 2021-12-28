Second time capsule found beneath Robert E. Lee statue, to be opened Tuesday

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - While Richmond's statue of Robert E. Lee has been removed, the mystery of a long lost time capsule buried beneath it remains.

Monday morning, workers found a second time capsule that fits the description of the original one buried there in 1887.

The one recovered last week was unexpected and was probably left by the men involved in the construction of the pedestal.

When the first one was opened to great fanfare, it was obvious it was not the original time capsule everyone was looking for.

If the one found Monday is authentic, it is expected to contain 60 confederate artifacts as well as a rare photo of President Lincoln in his casket.

The capsule will be opened later in the day on Tuesday.