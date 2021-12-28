President Biden directing FEMA to help in Covid test funding

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In an order issued in a memo on Monday, President Biden is ordering the use of FEMA funding to help in Covid testing.

It directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to use the funding to create and run testing sites in coordination with state and local public health departments.

The memo says it's the administration's policy to fight and respond to the pandemic with the full capability of the federal government to protect families, schools, and businesses.

It says that includes use of of emergency and disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- to get Covid testing to the places that need it most.

The memo also says the funding is fully reimbursable.