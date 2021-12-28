French skier Tessa Worley leads GS in Shiffrin’s absence

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — French skier Tessa Worley posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom. Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and world champion Lara Gut-Behrami sat out the race after positive COVID-19 tests. Worley led Sara Hector of Sweden by .12 seconds. Hector won her first GS in seven years six days ago. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was .29 behind and defending overall champion Petra Vlhova was .41 behind in fourth. Italian speed specialist Sofia Goggia had 1.58 to make up in the second leg. Goggia is Shiffrin’s main challenger for the overall title this season.