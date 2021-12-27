Iran insists on crude exports as Vienna nuclear talks resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is insisting that the United States and its allies promise to allow Tehran to export its crude as negotiations on restoring the tattered nuclear deal are to resume in Vienna. Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday that Tehran wants the upcoming round of talks to focus on achieving unfettered access to oil revenue. Tehran’s landmark nuclear accord with world powers granted the nation sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program. But in 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew America from the deal and imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran, including against its oil sector — the lifeline of its economy.