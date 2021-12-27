Skip to Content
French tourist jailed in Iran begins hunger strike

By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The sister and lawyer of a French tourist jailed in Iran last year say that he has begun a hunger strike to protest against mistreatment in prison. Benjamin Brière was arrested in May 2020 after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women. The 36-year-old was charged in March this year with spying and “spreading propaganda against the system.” His sister Blandine Brière told The Associated Press on Monday that he began a hunger strike on Saturday after “one more mistreatment” as he was denied access to a phone call with his family on Christmas Day. She said that her brother wants “to move things forward.” There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials. 

