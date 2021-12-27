Court of Appeals announces date to hear equal pay arguments for U.S. Women’s Soccer

PASEDENA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Oral arguments in the appeal by players on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team who are seeking equal pay have been scheduled for March.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced the hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. on March 7 in Pasadena, California. Under Circuit Court procedures, the identities of the three judges on the panel will be released publicly on February 28.

Players, led by Alex Morgan, sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared with what the men’s team receives under its agreement.

The women asked for more than $64 million in damages plus $3 million in interest under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.