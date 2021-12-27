3 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at Texas gas station

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say three people were killed and a fourth was critically injured when a gunman opened fire inside a Dallas-area gas station. The shooting happened Sunday night in the Dallas suburb of Garland. Police say a man exited a white pickup truck, went inside the store and opened fire. The man then got back into the truck and sped away. Police say four people were struck by gunfire, and three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Their names have not been released. Police are still searching for the shooter.