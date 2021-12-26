Police say Pakistani-American woman was killed by ex-husband

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police say the body of a Pakistani-American woman they believe was killed by her former husband over a property dispute has been brought to the city of Rawalpindi for further investigation. The woman, a U.S. citizen of Pakistani origin, had been missing since she arrived in Pakistan in mid-October to settle issues with her ex-husband. Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of murder last week. They say the suspect confessed Saturday to killing his former wife, the fourth day of interrogation, and that he killed her the day she arrived in the city. The woman’s body was found in the district of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.