Poem structure: Edna St. Vincent Millay home gets face-lift

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine home that was the birthplace of poet Edna St. Vincent Millay is being restored. The first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry was born in an upstairs bedroom of the house in Rockland and remained there for the first six months of her life. The restoration of the Millay House Rockland began five years ago. The duplex will have a year-round rental on one side and a writer-in-residence on the other side. Half of the home is completed, and the other half will be restored in 2022.