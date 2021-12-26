1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu’s generosity, kindness

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first openly gay bishop in the U.S. Episcopal Church is remembering when the late Desmond Tutu stood up for him. The Right Rev. Gene Robinson became bishop of New Hampshire in 2003 and five years later, was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality. At the time, Tutu wrote the forward to a book Robinson was publishing, calling Robinson a wonderful human being and saying he was proud to belong to the same church. Robinson said Sunday it was an astounding gesture of generosity and kindness. Tutu was South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and died Sunday at age 90.