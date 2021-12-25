Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 5:22 AM

Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope has blasted off on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope rocketed away Saturday from French Guiana in South America. A European Ariane rocket provided the Christmas morning lift. The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. It’s hurtling toward its destination 1 million miles away. It will take a month to get there and another five months before it gets to work. NASA partnered with space agencies in Europe and Canada to build and launch the new telescope.

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content