Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked his first Christmas in office by making calls to military service members stationed around the world, offering them holiday wishes and gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the nation. Joined by his wife, Jill, and their new puppy, Commander, the president spoke via video to service members representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. The troops were stationed at bases in Quatar, Romania, Bahrain and the U.S. The Bidens otherwise planned a relatively quiet Christmas at the White House with family.