Trump asks SCOTUS to block release of records

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the release of White House records to the January Sixth House Committee.

The committee wants about 700 pages of documents as they explore Trump's role in the capitol insurrection, which includes activity logs, schedules, speech notes, and handwritten notes from advisors.

In Thursday's filing, Trump said the records should remain secret under executive privilege.

The lower courts have already rejected those arguments.

In addition to asking the Supreme Court Justices to review the case, Trump wants a hold on the records' release while they consider it.

