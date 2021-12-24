Spanish king’s annual speech warns against virus complacency

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s King Felipe VI has warned citizens to remain cautious as the coronavirus can still inflict widespread damage. His annual Christmas Eve speech came amid a record number of infections in the country Friday. Addressing the nation in a pre-recorded broadcast, the Spanish monarch said that a successful vaccine rollout in the country has improved the situation from a year earlier. But he urged people not to drop their guard. Spain, like most of Europe and other parts of the world, is experiencing a record spike in coronavirus contagion just in time for the festive period, when families traditionally hold large gatherings.