Marines on snowmobiles help Santa in Alaska’s remote Arctic

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Marines on snowmobiles helped Santa this month while delivering toys to boys and girls in Alaska’s Arctic. Marines flew to the small city of Kotzebue above the Arctic Circle on a KC-130 operated by Marines based in Okinawa, Japan. From there, they rode commercial flights and snowmobiles to get toys to 2,500 children in 11 villages. Their effort was part of the Toys for Tots program run by the Marine Corps and a nonprofit foundation. Started in 1947, the program now delivers 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children each year. Each of the six Marines who made deliveries got to play Santa.