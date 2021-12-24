Avenatti likely to testify at trial over Stormy Daniels deal

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Michael Avenatti say there is a strong likelihood that the once high-flying California attorney will testify at a New York trial where he is accused of swindling porn star Stormy Daniels out of a book deal’s proceeds. The lawyers mentioned the subject of his testimony in a letter Thursday to a judge who has scheduled his trial for next month. In the letter, the lawyers also asked that the trial be delayed for four months, citing voluminous materials they say were recently demanded by prosecutors. They also noted the dramatic rise in coronavirus cases, saying it would be hard to gain a fair cross-section of the community.