Scottsdale waitress gets huge holiday tip

Regular hands server $1,000 - Nicole Crites reports

REPORTER: SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A waitress at Eggstasy in Scottsdale got a $1,000 tip from a regular customer this week.

"I could not believe it at all. I felt so lucky. I was like, 'No way this is happening to me,'" said waitress Jocelyn Streeper, who's been a server since September. "I went and flipped over the bill and saw how much they left me. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's so crazy.'"

Before this $1,000 tip, Streeper said that the biggest one a customer ever left was $40.

Streeper never imagined she'd be in this position. "This seems like a movie or something you see on the news. It doesn't happen to you," said Streeper.

Streeper's manager Steve Varsamis wasn't surprised. "She is a just a really good person, really good at the service industry, taking care of people," said Varsamis. "Someone who goes above and beyond got rewarded for it."

Streeper is a car enthusiast and plans to use the money on a new engine for her car. "I've been putting off car work cause there's so much unforeseen. It's kinda hard to drop a lot on your car," she said.

She's just grateful her customer decided to pay it forward in a huge way. "I'm just really thankful that they took the time out of their day to think of me and what I'm going through," she said.