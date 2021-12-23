Multiple vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes

OSSEO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along Interstate 94. WITI-TV reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up in Jackson County. WEAU-TV reports that authorities are dealing with multiple crashes between Osseo and Northfield, including a semi-trailer on fire. The TV station reports that the interstate is impassable in that area. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol have not responded to messages seeking details. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Kristina Page says she expects the State Patrol to issue a news release soon. The State Patrol’s Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday that freezing rain has left roads icy and hazardous.