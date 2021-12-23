Ingram, Hart lead Pelicans past Magic for 4th straight win

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half to thwart an Orlando rally, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 110-104 on Thursday night. The Pelicans have won four straight and five of six. New Orleans started the season 1-12 but is 11-9 since. Hart scored 22 points and hit two straight 3s after Orlando had climbed within 93-90 with 5 minutes remaining. Devonte Graham added 20 points and five 3-pointers for the Pelicans. Cole Anthony and Gary Harris led the Magic with 22 points apiece.