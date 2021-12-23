Health officials clash over COVID-19 treatment

Contrasting views on recommended treatments

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors allowed two doctors to discuss COVID-19 treatments despite warnings from the Imperial County Medical Society that they would mislead locals.

This presentation took place Tuesday at the supervisors' meeting. Doctors spoke about treatments that the medical society doesn't agree with.

The Imperial County Medical Society sent a letter to the board of supervisors on Monday, urging the board to stop the two doctors from speaking. However, the board of supervisors didn't listen.

Michael Kelley with the board of supervisors said it was only fair for them to speak, even if they don't endorse what was said.

“It is our responsibility to make sure every resident in the county of Imperial is provided with the proper resources, and we are not endorsing anything we want to make sure that we make available to every resident resources,” he shared.

Dr. George Fareed from Pioneers Memorial Hospital was one of the doctors who spoke, saying the hospital has treated about 10,000 patients with ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

"It’s truly an effective and safe agent when used in the right doses to inhibit the multiplication, and now we add in monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin," he confirmed.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked the usage of HCQ in June 2020. Nevertheless, the FDA has authorized the usage of monoclonal antibodies to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

However, the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) remains adamant that vaccinations and masks are the only treatments proven to help prevent COVID contraction.

"None of these medications have shown to be effective and in fact are not approved by the FDA for COVID-19 treatment," Dr. Adolphe Edward the Chief Executive Officer at ECRMC said.

Dr. Fareed invites anyone who wants to debate about such alternatives to come forward. Meanwhile, the board of supervisors recommends indoor masks and getting vaccinated.

News 11 did reach out to the Imperial County Medical Society, but we have not heard back.