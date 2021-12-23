California Highway Patrol will keep roads safe for Christmas

CHP to increase patrol officers - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says its gift this Christmas is providing safety on the roadways, that’s why drivers will notice more officers on patrol for the next two weeks.

The CHP says traffic increases heavily around this time of the year. 38 fatal crashes were reported last year on California highways throughout the holiday season.

Officer Arturo Platero with the CHP in El Centro says this year they are not taking any chances.

“With the increase of motorists traveling to and from locations, we feel like it is imperative we have a lot more officers out there to keep the roads safe,” he said.

The CHP's maximum enforcement period will start on Christmas Eve and it will continue through the weekend.

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) will also hold a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location. The sobriety/driver license checkpoint will be in operation from Thursday at 9 p.m. to Friday at 2 a.m.

