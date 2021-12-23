A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO and MARIAM FAM

Associated Press

During the holidays, some faith groups and congregations across the United States work to bring some Christmas cheer—and connection—to prisoners and their children. The Angel Tree program of the nonprofit Prison Fellowship partners with churches and volunteers to host toy drives and deliver gifts to prisoners’ children on behalf of incarcerated parents. Others send Christmas cards to those behind bars. Says a man who once received an Angel Tree present: “When I got that gift, it kind of restored that hope that my mom still loved me.”