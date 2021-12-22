California Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be safe on holiday travels

Maximum patrol will be implemented for holiday



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As Christmas nears worldwide, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) extends their wishes for drivers to stay safe while traveling.

“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination. From our family to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy holiday.”

Data was revealed showing at least 38 deaths in California car crashes during the holiday period, while offices have made over 500 arrests for drivers under the influence.

A Maximum Enforcement Period will begin on Friday, December 24 through Sunday, December 26 and will have all available officers on the road to monitor drivers.