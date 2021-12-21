Pentagon now tackling extremism within military

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - On Monday, the Pentagon outlined a clearer, sharper definition of extremist behavior in efforts to tackle extremism within military ranks.

They also updated older guidance that was considered too vague.

It comes nearly a year after the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol thrust the issue of extremism within the military to the forefront.

Like the previous rules, the new guidance doesn't prohibit membership in an extremist organization, but officials say it makes it more difficult to participate.

For the first time, the new directive also covers social media where now, liking or sharing a post that promotes extremist activity could be prohibited.