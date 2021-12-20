Wounded suspected pirate transferred to hospital in Ghana

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A suspected pirate wounded during an exchange of gunfire last month with the Danish navy off West Africa has been transferred to a hospital in Ghana. Four other suspected pirates were killed and three others are in custody after the Nov. 24 incident. The Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare was sailing off West Africa on an international anti-piracy mission when it reacted to information that a vessel was approaching several commercial ships in the Gulf of Guinea off oil-rich Nigeria. The frigate dispatched a Seahawk helicopter and its crew reported seeing men on the vessel with ladders and other “equipment connected to piracy.” The wounded man was transferred to a hospital during a port call in Ghana on Sunday.