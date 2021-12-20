Pandemic again forces delay in plans for next Davos meeting

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The forum, which repeatedly delayed, moved and finally canceled last year’s event, says the previously planned Jan. 17-21 gathering in the alpine town will now take place in “early summer” — without giving specifics. Founder Klaus Schwab said the forum still plans to host a “digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society.” The forum said a “headline series of State of the World sessions” would bring them together online to address global challenges.