Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 8:06 AM

Omicron Covid variant now detected in 45 states

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - According to a press releases from state officials, the Covid-19 Omicron has now been detected in at least 45 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C.

With the Omicron variant quickly spreading, one health expert says "there's a tsunami coming" for unvaccinated americans.

'Omicron' is expected to surpass 'Delta' to become the dominant variant in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Both cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September, which was at the end of the summer spike.

News

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content