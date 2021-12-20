Omicron Covid variant now detected in 45 states

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - According to a press releases from state officials, the Covid-19 Omicron has now been detected in at least 45 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C.

With the Omicron variant quickly spreading, one health expert says "there's a tsunami coming" for unvaccinated americans.

'Omicron' is expected to surpass 'Delta' to become the dominant variant in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Both cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September, which was at the end of the summer spike.