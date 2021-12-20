Nadal positive for virus after returning from Abu Dhabi

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. Nadal writes on Twitter that the positive result came from a PCR test he took after arriving in Spain. Nadal says he is enduring “unpleasant moments” but hopes to improve “little by little.” He is in isolation at home and everyone who has been in contact with him was informed of his positive result. Nadal says he had been tested every two days while away and all results had come back negative. Nadal says he will now have to be flexible with his playing schedule.