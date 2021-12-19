US ambassador to Mexico drops by Yuma Sector Border Patrol

Discussed how America and Mexico can prevent smuggling, protect migrants, keep borders safe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has flown to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol in an effort to improve relations between America and our southern neighbor.

According to the ambassador, he flew from San Diego to the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday.

"...We met with U.S. and Mexican officials leading security and migration efforts," shared Salazar. "Together we identified additional actions to keep our border safe and address the scourge of human smuggling."

Along w/ Chief @USBPChiefYUM Clem of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, I flew over the U.S.-Mexico border. We discussed common sense actions we can take, in partnership with #Mexico, to prevent human smuggling, protect migrants, and keep our shared border safe. pic.twitter.com/tKtR47tqnu — Embajador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) December 19, 2021

Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem welcomed Salazar, adding border security is national security.

"Yuma Sector appreciates the visit from U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar on Saturday," said Clem.