Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:30 PM

US ambassador to Mexico drops by Yuma Sector Border Patrol

Ambassador Ken Salazar

Discussed how America and Mexico can prevent smuggling, protect migrants, keep borders safe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has flown to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol in an effort to improve relations between America and our southern neighbor.

According to the ambassador, he flew from San Diego to the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday.

"...We met with U.S. and Mexican officials leading security and migration efforts," shared Salazar. "Together we identified additional actions to keep our border safe and address the scourge of human smuggling."

Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem welcomed Salazar, adding border security is national security.

"Yuma Sector appreciates the visit from U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar on Saturday," said Clem.

News
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content