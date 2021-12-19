3rd-tier soccer game abandoned in Germany after racist abuse

DUISBURG, Germany (AP) — A third-division soccer game in Germany has been abandoned due to racist abuse directed at a visiting player. Referee Nicolas Winter initially stopped Sunday’s game between MSV Duisburg and Osnabrück in the 35th minute after monkey chants were aimed at Osnabrück forward Aaron Opoku. Winter says “There was a corner for Osnabrück, and when the player wanted to take it, there were monkey sounds from the stands.” Osnabrück declined to play on and the game was subsequently called off around 10 minutes later. The score was 0-0 at the time.