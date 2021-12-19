35th Annual Foothills Christmas Parade Of Lights holds grand finale on Sunday night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A timeless Christmas tradition in the Foothills held it’s grand finale on Sunday night. The Foothills Christmas Parade of lights made its return on Friday Dec 17. This year marks the 35th anniversary for the event. Different off-road vehicles decorated in Christmas lights met up and all traveled over a different routes each day.



The event’s organizer, Matt Engel, says that seeing the joy the parade brings, is one of his favorite parts.

“It’s a blast, my wife and I we’ve been doing parades for years and years and years outside of this one, we always love the Christmas parades because of the kids mostly, here the kids are all 60 and over but you know it’s still a lot of fun here,” Engel said.

Sunday’s finale of the parade featured over 70 cars along with a Rural Metro fire engine.