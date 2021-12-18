Yuma community comes together honoring veterans through Wreaths Across America

Volunteers gathered at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery gathered to respect fallen Veterans - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma community members gathered Saturday morning to honor those who serve our country.

The annual Wreaths Across America event was held at the Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

It featured a ceremony to commemorate each branch of the military. However, the main focus was for volunteers to respectfully place a Christmas wreath on the grave of a fallen veteran.

For veterans who attended, like former Green Beret Joshua Pembleton, the event was a great way to pay respects.

“The significance of this event for me is, I had served, I did service in the United States Military, I was a Green Beret and my brothers and sisters are not all here with us still," Pembleton said. "So, the significance is paying respect to the ones that are no longer with us."

Over 2,500 cemeteries across the country participated in this year's Wreaths Across America.