No. 10 USC knocks off Georgia Tech 67-53 in Phoenix

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and No. 10 Southern California overcame a shaky start to beat Georgia Tech 67-53 in the Colangelo Classic. The Trojans needed some time to solve Georgia Tech’s aggressive zone, relying on their defense early before pulling away from the Yellow Jackets. USC went on a big run to lead by nine at halftime and kept making shots in the second to remain undefeated. Georgia Tech (5-5) has labored through a gauntlet of tough games, losing to Wisconsin, North Carolina and No. 19 LSU before arriving in the desert. Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points.

The Associated Press

