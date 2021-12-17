Skip to Content
Judge sets date for Trump lawsuit arguments for January 6th attack

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Three lawsuits seeking to blame former President Donald Trump for the U.S. Capitol riots will go to court in 2022.

The judge says he will hold hearings on whether the cases should be dismissed next month.

Democratic lawmakers filed two of the lawsuits, claiming Trump and others incited the riot through their words and actions.

Two U.S. Capitol police officers filed the third lawsuit, claiming Trump directed his followers to assault them that day.

Neither Trump or his advisers have been charged with any crimes.

