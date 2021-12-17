Iran nuclear talks adjourn, seen resuming before year’s end

By KIYOKO METZLER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Talks aimed at salvaging Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been adjourned, following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. China’s lead negotiator said on Friday that the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year” though a date hasn’t yet been firmed up. The current talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories to the nuclear agreement opened late last month, after a gap of more than five months caused by the arrival of a new hard-line government in Iran. The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.