Tokyo finds omicron case in US arrival isolating at home

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveler from the United States during her home isolation. Her friend whom she saw immediately after arrival has since tested positive after going to a soccer game. Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan’s confirmed omicron cases to 34. So far, Japan’s government says all omicron cases have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it would be a matter of time before cases of community transmission start surfacing.