Ousted McDonald’s CEO returns $105M after misconduct

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the burger giant after it learned that he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive. Easterbrook apologized Thursday, saying that he had “failed at times to uphold McDonald’s values.” McDonald’s fired Easterbrook in late 2019 after he acknowledged a relationship with an employee. Later, the board sued to claw back Easterbrook’s compensation after it learned of several other inappropriate relationships with subordinates.