Australia’s New South Wales sets daily COVID case record

SYDNEY (AP) — The premier of Australia’s most populous state says he is not considering lockdowns or other restrictions as a record 2,213 new COVID cases were reported Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began. The new peak followed the 1,742 cases reported on Thursday, which had topped the previous record set in September. One new death was reported Friday and 215 people were in the hospital, well below the peak of 1,266 in September. Premier Dominic Perrottet said he will not return to the lockdowns and restrictions that previously were used to check the spread of COVID-19 in New South Wales, now that 93.3 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated.