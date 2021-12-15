Skip to Content
US Navy fires laser weapon in Mideast amid drone boat threat

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy has tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast. The test Tuesday saw the USS Portland test-fire its Laser Weapon System Demonstrator at the target in the Gulf of Aden, the body of water separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula. The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet described the laser as having “successfully engaged” the target in a statement. Previously, the Portland used the laser to bring down a flying drone in May 2020. The laser system could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Attacks by drone boats have increased amid Yemen’s long war. 

The Associated Press

