California cleans up after powerful storm drenches state

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Major cleanup is under way in California after a powerful storm swept through the drought-stricken state setting rainfall records, also triggering rescue efforts on a raging river and in canyon communities hit by mudslides.

The National Weather Service reported remarkable rainfall, including 11 inches over 72 hours north of San Francisco in a storm that began over the weekend and made its way down to the southern parts of the state.

By late Tuesday, 8.1 inches of rain had fallen in one area of Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles and more than 4.6 inches fell within 24 hours in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon.

Residents near the Alisal Fire burn scar in California’s Santa Barbara County were ordered to evacuate over concerns that heavy rains might cause flooding and debris flows. Similar orders were issued for people living near burn scars in the San Bernardino mountains east of Los Angeles.

Mudslides would hit Orange County where firefighters say several people were trapped in their homes as rivers of mud gushed down Silverado Canyon on Tuesday, as heavy rains pummeled the area.

There are no reports of injuries, but fire crews had to rescue several people who were stuck in their homes. Officials said a number of others are still stranded.

Silverado Canyon was hit by a wildfire last year - and vegetation has not grown back enough to prevent mudslides.

Also, firefighters rushed to the rescue, after the swollen Los Angeles river swept up people and vehicles, as well.

The river picked up at least three vehicles in the area, including one that got slammed against a concrete bridge by the raging river.

Firefighters say one of the vehicles was empty, but they could not determine if anyone was inside the others.

Meanwhile, fire crews pulled out a man who was swept into the water. He used his cellphone to help firefighters find him - and was rescued through a maintenance hole.