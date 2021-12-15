Biden picks Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassadors

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced he’s nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve as ambassador to Australia. And he’s nominating Michelle Kwan, the renowned U.S. Olympic figure skater, to serve as his chief envoy to Belize. Kennedy threw her support behind Biden relatively early in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary process. In a Boston Globe editorial to announce her endorsement, she praised Biden for his long career as a public servant. Kwan was also an early supporter of Biden’s successful White House run, joining his campaign in 2019 as surrogate director.