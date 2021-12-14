Trump loses bid to block his tax returns from Congress

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former President Donald Trump in his attempt to block congressional lawmakers from obtaining his tax returns. The ruling was handed down Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden. It found that the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has broad authority and the Treasury Department should provide the tax returns to the committee. The House panel sought access to Trump’s federal tax returns as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance by the former president. The judge stayed his ruling for two weeks, giving Trump’s legal team time to file an appeal.