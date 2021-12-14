Traffic incidents increasing every holiday season, reports shows

Dangerous situations can lead to higher numbers

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent report has traffic safety officials expecting traffic incidents to go up in 2021 during the holiday season.

More than 3,000 people were involved in traffic-related deaths in December 2020, which is already an 8% increase from December 2019.

The main factors within these incidents involve alcohol impairment and speeding.

The National Road Safety Foundation advocates for driving safely, especially during the holiday period from Thanksgiving through New Year's, as it's one of the most dangerous times to be on the road.

“A bit of knowledge and some planning can help prevent a tragedy from marring the holidays,” says Michelle Anderson, director of operations at The National Road Safety Foundation. “The holidays are a time we drive to family gatherings and parties, with lots of food and drink. If you will be driving, it’s important to avoid drinking, have a designated driver or an alternate way to get home. And we often feel drowsy after a big meal, so drivers need to recognize the signs of drowsiness and know steps to take if they feel drowsy behind the wheel.”

The safety foundation advises caution and be alert of drowsiness while driving.

They urge to look out for signs of drowsiness such as difficulty focusing, head snapping, nodding off, drifting out of your lane and hitting rumble strips.

Drivers are advised to pull over for a 20-minute nap or have caffeine.