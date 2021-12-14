Suspicious death in Tesla factory parking lot
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Authorities in Northern California are investigating a suspicious death outside of a Tesla factory.
Fremont police say the death may be a homicide.
First responders were called to the parking lot of Tesla on Monday afternoon and there they found a person who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities haven't released details on how the person may have died, but fremont police say homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.
