Suspicious death in Tesla factory parking lot

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Authorities in Northern California are investigating a suspicious death outside of a Tesla factory.

Fremont police say the death may be a homicide.

First responders were called to the parking lot of Tesla on Monday afternoon and there they found a person who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities haven't released details on how the person may have died, but fremont police say homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.