Published 8:20 AM

Suspicious death in Tesla factory parking lot

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Authorities in Northern California are investigating a suspicious death outside of a Tesla factory.

Fremont police say the death may be a homicide.

First responders were called to the parking lot of Tesla on Monday afternoon and there they found a person who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities haven't released details on how the person may have died, but fremont police say homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

CNN

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

